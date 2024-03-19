Woman constable dragged for metres while trying to foil snatching bid in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A Delhi Police woman constable was injured after being dragged for a few metres while trying to foil a snatching bid in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

According to police, the incident occurred on Yamuna Vihar road on March 16 at around 4 pm when Ritika (23) was returning to her home in Geeta Colony.

"The accused first pushed her, snatched her handbag and was trying to flee, when Ritika caught hold of his scooter and got dragged for a few metres," a senior police officer said.

The officer further said that Ritika raised an alarm and the accused was apprehended with the help of the people nearby.

"The handbag, containing the mobile phone and ID card of the Delhi Police, was recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Hayat (40),” the officer said.

Ritika is stated to be out of danger, the officer said, adding that further investigation is in progress. PTI BM ALK BM NB NB