Woman constable found hanging in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A woman constable's body was found hanging in her rented home here, police said on Sunday.

The woman was identified as Hemlata (31), a native of Agra district, and she was posted at Rorawar police station here, they said.

Circle Officer Kamlesh Kumar said that on Saturday afternoon, when a friend of the deceased visited her house, she discovered her dead body hanging on a rope.

The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.