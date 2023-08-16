Woman constable goes missing in Maharashtra, family approaches police

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman constable residing at Kalyan in Thane district of Maharashtra and posted with the Navi Mumbai police has gone missing, an official said on Wednesday.

The family members of the constable lodged a missing person's report at the Bazarpeth police station, stating that she was untraceable since the last two days, he said.

In their complaint, her family members said she did not return home ever since she stepped out two days ago. They carried out a search for her but failed to find her. After that, they approached the police and lodged a complaint, he said.

A male constable from the same police force is said to be missing since the last two days, the official said, adding that both these cases were being probed. PTI COR NP