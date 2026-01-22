Woman constable hangs self at Bharuch police headquarters

Bharuch (Gujarat), Jan 22 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman constable has allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the police headquarters in Gujarat's Bharuch district, officials said on Thursday.

A suicide note was recovered after the incident, which occurred on Wednesday night, but it was yet to be examined, they said.

Constable Preeti Parmar (27) allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residential quarters, according to the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said a suicide note was recovered and is yet to be examined. Her mobile phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to retrieve call and chat details.

An accidental death case was registered and the body was sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem.

Parmar was a native of Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. Her relatives, who live in Bharuch, have been informed. PTI KVM GK