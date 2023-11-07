Woman constable hangs self in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) A 27-year-old constable of the Delhi Police allegedly hanged herself at her rented home in northwest Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, officials said on Tuesday.

Constable Preeti’s landlord Kapil Gupta reported the incident on Monday at 10.17 pm, they said.

Gupta told police that when he broke open Preeti’s room, which was bolted from the inside, he found her hanging from a scarf and made the PCR call, they said.

Preeti was declared dead at a hospital, police said, adding that no suicide note was found on the spot and her mobile phone and the scarf were seized, an officer said.

The constable from the 2022 batch, lived with her batch-mates in a 2BHK flat. At the time of the incident, only one of them was present in the other room, police said.

No foul play has emerged till now and the reason seems to be a personal one, they said.

Preeti’s family members have been informed and legal action is being taken, police added. PTI NIT NB