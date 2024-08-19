Woman constable hangs self in UP's Fatehpur

Banda (UP), Aug 19 (PTI) A woman constable posted in the Fatehpur district allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her room, police said on Monday.

The woman was identified as Priyanka Saroj, a native of Patora in Jaunpur district. She was posted in the Thariyanv police station for the last five years, they said.

Saroj was found hanging from the fan in her government residence on Sunday night, Circle Officer (CO) Arun Kumar Rai said.

As per the initial investigation, the police found that she hanged herself after talking to someone on the phone around 11 pm, Rai said.

Saroj's father, Sankata Prasad in his complaint said that his daughter was going to get married to her brother's brother-in-law Chandan in November, Inspector-in-Charge (SHO) Arvind Kumar Rai said.

Prasad alleged that Chandan used to threaten Saroj saying that he would call off the wedding. Following this, she took the extreme step, SHO said.

Based on Prasad's complaint, a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway, he added.