Woman constable, held with over 17 gm of heroin, dismissed from service: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Punjab Police has dismissed a woman constable from service a day after she was arrested for carrying 17.71 grams of heroin in Bathinda district, an officer said on Thursday.

The arrest came amid the state government's ongoing anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nasheian Virudh' (war against drugs).

Acting on a tip-off, police along with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) intercepted Constable Amandeep Kaur's SUV, a Mahindra Thar, near the Badal flyover in Bathinda Wednesday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police (City-1) Harbans Singh, said.

Upon search, police found 17.71 gm of heroin from Kaur's possession, the officer said. Kaur's car was impounded.

Kaur is supposedly active on Instagram, a social media platform where she often posts reels with her Thar.

She was earlier deployed with the Mansa police and was attached to Bathinda Police Lines at the time of her arrest.

The constable has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Singh said.

Inspector General of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said Kaur has been dismissed, in line with the state government's directions to dismiss any personnel found involved in drugs-related cases.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirath Meena dismissed the constable from service following due procedure, he said.

A probe is also on to assess the properties, other assets acquired by the accused.

Gill said that SSP Bathinda Amneet Kondal has been charged witht he investigation of the case. PTI CHS VN VN