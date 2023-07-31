Woman constable killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) A woman constable was killed and a sub-inspector was injured when their car collided with a truck here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred late on Sunday night when constable Babita was returning home and was accompanied by Sub-Inspector Sajjan Singh who was driving the vehicle.

Both the police personnel were critically injured in the incident and were taken to a nearby hospital where Babita was declared dead. Singh was admitted to ICU, a police official said.

Babita's body was handed over to her family after post-mortem, he said.