Woman constable murdered allegedly by brother; husband alleges honour killing

Hyderabad, Dec 2 (PTI) A woman constable was murdered allegedly by her brother in Ibrahimpatnam near here on Monday, police said even as her husband alleged she was killed for marrying him, belonging to another caste.

Police said they are investigating if it is a case of honour killing and also verifying the allegations that the victim was killed over a land dispute with her brother.

The incident happened when the woman, in her mid 20s and working at Hayathnagar police station was on her way to duty on a two-wheeler, an official at Ibrahimpatnam police station said.

The accused, who was in a car, hit the woman's two-wheeler from the rear side. When she fell down the assailant stabbed on her neck with a knife resulting in her death, the official said.

The woman recently had a love marriage and her brother is suspected to have killed her, police said based on preliminary investigation, adding the woman's husband was in the process of lodging a complaint to them.

The victim's husband told TV channels that his wife's brother and other family members were opposed to their marriage as the couple belonged to different castes .

He claimed they were also threatened with dire consequences by her brother as they had got married last month against their will, adding she was not murdered over a land dispute.

He further said he called up his wife after leaving for work on Monday morning and during the call she told him that "my brother has come to kill me and the call got disconnected".

"It (attack) was planned. She was killed for inter-caste marriage and not over the land issue," the woman's husband alleged.

The deceased woman's brother is absconding. PTI VVK SA