Woman converts to Islam, held after mother files police case in Thane

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) A woman and one more person were arrested in connection with a religious conversion case registered on the complaint of her mother in Vitthalwadi in Ulhasnagar area of Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The Vitthalwadi police station official said an Ulhasnagar resident lodged a complaint on Thursday alleging her daughter was forcibly converted to Islam.

"As per the complaint, the woman, under the influence of a family nearby and after watching videos of a controversial Islamic preacher, renounced Hinduism. The conversion took place when the complainant was in London in June 2022. She has also claimed her daughter went missing later," the official said.

The complainant has said, in 2022, she also found a letter from the Ulhasnagar and Ambernath Masjid Trust confirming her daughter's conversion, the official informed.

"The woman has also said post the conversion, her daughter withdrew funds from her father's account. She has told us her daughter has been brainwashed and may be coerced into taking part in illegal activities," the official said.

A case was registered on Thursday on the woman's complaint under Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups (153-A), injuring or defiling places of worship (295, 295-A), making offensive statements (298), causing harm with dangerous weapons (324) apart from cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation and other offences, he said.

"The complainant's daughter has been arrested along with one more person, while eight are absconding. The duo was produced in court today and were remanded in police custody for three days. Further probe into the case is underway," the Vitthalwadi police station official said. PTI COR BNM