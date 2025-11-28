Woman cop arrested in Kurukshetra on bribery charges

Kurukshetra, Nov 28 (PTI) A woman sub-inspector posted at the Women's Police Station in Kurukshetra was arrested on Friday after she was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 85,000, officials said.

The arrest was carried out by a joint team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from Ambala and Kurukshetra.

According to ACB Inspector Nanhi Devi, the SI had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a Kurukshetra resident, promising to remove his name from a rape complaint filed against him.

The man approached the ACB in Ambala and lodged a formal complaint against the SI, identified as Satyawanti, as well as the woman who had filed the rape case.

Following the complaint, ACB Ambala formed a team led by Inspector Nanhi Devi. The team prepared a trap and the cop was caught red handed, the officials said.

The ACB team arrested her on the spot. The marked currency notes, which were used during the trap, were recovered from her possession.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by a woman from a nearby village, who had accused the man of taking her to a hotel for nearly five years and establishing physical relations with her.

SI Satyawanti was the investigating officer in the case, the officials said, adding that the ACB has registered a case against the arrested SI.

Inspector Nanhi Devi said that the accused officer will be produced before the court on Saturday. PTI COR SUN NB NB