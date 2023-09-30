Woman cop molested in suburban Mumbai; two minor youths among three held

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Three persons, including two minor youths, were detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday in connection with the alleged molestation of a woman constable in suburban Vikhroli, an official said.

The constable was allegedly touched inappropriately by a minor boy on Friday late at night. When some women who witnessed the incident and tried to intervene, another minor boy helped the molester flee. A man also helped one of the two boys, the official said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

After the woman constable lodged a complaint, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and formed six teams who detained three persons after identifying them through CCTV cameras.

The incident triggered tension in the area with several residents gathering outside the Vikhroli police station and demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK