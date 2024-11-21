Woman cop murdered in Kannur, husband held

Kannur (Kerala), Nov 21 (PTI) A woman police officer was allegedly hacked to death by her husband in this north Kerala district on Thursday evening, police said.

The deceased, Divyashree, a native of Palliyeri, Karivellur, was working as a civil police officer at Chandera Police Station in Kasaragod district. Her husband, Rajesh, arrived at their home at around 5.45 pm and unleashed an attack on her, the police said.

Rajesh hacked her after pouring petrol on her body and setting her on fire, they added. Divyashree's father, Vasu, was also injured in the attack and is currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital, the police said.

Rajesh and Divyashree had been living separately following a family feud, according to police sources. The police took Rajesh, who fled the scene soon after the incident, into custody from Kannur town later. The interrogation of the accused is underway at Payyannur police station, and his arrest will be recorded later, the police added. PTI ARM ARM ADB