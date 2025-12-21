Woman cop shoots, injures rape accused trying to flee during crime reconstruction in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Dec 21 (PTI) A man held for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl sustained a leg injury after a woman police inspector shot at him when he tried to flee during the crime reconstruction process in Gandhinagar in Gujarat, an official said on Sunday.

Ram Yadav (40) is in hospital and is out of danger, Section 21 police station inspector Lata Desai, who opened fire, said.

"On the night of December 15, Yadav allegedly abducted a 4-year-old girl who was sleeping with her mother, a construction labourer, in a makeshift hut. He raped her at an isolated spot in Sector 24. After she confided in her mother, a case was registered and Yadav was held from a spot in Sector 25," Desai said.

"When we took him to the spot of the incident for panchnama and crime reconstruction on Saturday evening, Yadav pushed police personnel and began to run from the area. I issued a warning and then fired three rounds when Yadav was about 30 feet away. One round hit his leg," Desai said. PTI PJT BNM