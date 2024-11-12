Woman councillor alleges 'assault' during municipal meeting in Kerala

Kozhikode (Kerala), Nov 12 (PTI) A woman councillor on Tuesday alleged that she was "assaulted" and "publicly humiliated" during a municipal council meeting at Feroke Municipality here.

The meeting was held on November 11 and television channels aired visuals of the incident on Tuesday, sparking outrage.

In the footage, Shanubiya Niyas, a former LDF councillor who recently joined the UDF ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), is seen being dragged and pushed by a group of women councillors, allegedly for switching over to another party.

The women were also seen attempting to place a garland of shoes around her neck inside the municipal hall. Some councillors were seen intervening to protect her.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Shanubiya Niyas accused LDF women councillors of assaulting her and raising objectionable slogans.

"My house was attacked recently. Wherever I go, they insult me with derogatory comments. Monday was my first council meeting after joining the UDF, and I faced a cruel assault and public humiliation," Niyas said.

She claimed that despite lodging a complaint two weeks ago about an attack on her house, "no police action had been taken".

Niyas said that while UDF councillors defended her during the Monday incident, she has yet to approach the police regarding the assault.

Feroke police, however, stated that no formal complaint has been received about the alleged assault during the council meeting. "Police were present at the venue. There was only some minor ruckus," an officer said.

The Left councillors have not yet responded to the allegations. PTI LGK KH