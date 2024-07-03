Woman, cousin brother injured in acid attack in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jul 3 (PTI) A 21-year-old woman and her younger cousin brother were injured when an unidentified man allegedly threw acid at them here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 7.45 am near Chowk Stadium, where the woman and her cousin brother were standing, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Durgesh Kumar said.

The injured were rushed to the Trauma Centre of King George Medical University, where their condition is stable, he said.

ACP Kumar said three teams have been formed to arrest the accused and CCTV footage from the nearby area is being reviewed.

"The accused will be arrested soon," he added.