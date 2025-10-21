Woman CPI(M) leader detained for filming accused during murder trial in Kerala court

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 21 (PTI) A woman CPI(M) leader was taken into custody on Tuesday after she was caught filming the accused during a murder trial in a court here, police said.

K P Jyothi, a former vice-chairperson of Payyannur Municipality, was detained on the orders of the Taliparamba Additional District Sessions Court.

According to police, Jyothi used her mobile phone to record footage of the accused while the witness examination was underway in a murder trial.

The case involves BJP-RSS workers accused of a political killing.

The judge noticed her filming inside the courtroom and immediately directed the police to take her into custody.

Jyothi was released after 5 pm upon paying a fine of Rs 1,000, as ordered by the court.