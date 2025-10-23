Woman, daughter among four run over by train in Bihar

Begusarai (Bihar), Oct 23 (PTI) Four people, including a woman and her daughter, were run over by a train in Bihar's Begusarai district as they were trying to cross the tracks late on Wednesday night, an official said.

SHO of Sahebpur Kamal police station, Sintu Kumar, said the incident occurred on the Barauni-Katihar section.

The four residents of Rahua village were returning home after attending a fair in a nearby area, and tried to cross the railway tracks while the Amrapali Express was passing through, said the SHO.

The deceased have been identified as Rita Devi (40), her daughter Roshni Kumari (14), seven-year-old Arohi Kumari and her uncle Dharm Dev Mahto (35), said the police official.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and their family members have been informed.