Woman, daughter arrested for killing man in UP's Amethi

Amethi (UP), Aug 28 (PTI) A woman and her daughter have been arrested for allegedly killing her husband in Gauriganj area of Amethi district, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Rajat Kaushik told PTI-Bhasha that 55-year-old Ram Anjor, a resident of Chandaipur under Gauriganj police station limits, was allegedly killed by his wife Lakhraji and daughter Amita on August 27. The two attacked him with sticks and sharp-edged weapons, she said.

An FIR was registered against Lakhraji and Amita at the Gauriganj police station, after which both were taken into custody for questioning. They were arrested on Thursday and sent to jail, Kaushik said.

Ram Anjor's elder daughter Mamta told reporters that her father was addicted to alcohol and often assaulted family members after drinking. On August 27, he allegedly started beating her mother Lakhraji again, prompting Amita to intervene. In the scuffle, he sustained grievous injuries that led to his death, she said.

According to locals, the man's body lay inside the house for nearly three hours after the incident, and villagers were unaware of the killing until later.