Woman, daughter booked in Meerut over alleged Pakistani citizenship, espionage

Meerut (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A woman and her daughter have been booked for allegedly spying for Pakistan's ISI and residing in the country without valid citizenship, Meerut police said on Monday.

According to the police, Ruksana, a resident of the Delhi Gate police station area, submitted a complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police and the Additional Superintendent of Police (City), alleging that Farhat Masood, who lives in Nadir Ali Building in Jali Kothi, had travelled to Pakistan in 1988 and married a Pakistani national there.

The complaint stated that her daughter, Aiman Farhat, who was born in Pakistan in 1993, was brought to India on a Pakistani passport and later enrolled in a school here, but was never granted an Indian citizenship, they said.

The complainant further alleged that the woman had prepared forged documents to obtain a passport for her daughter and procured two separate identity documents in her own name.

It was also alleged that both the women were spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and collecting confidential information, the police said.

SSP Avinash Pandey said the acting on a complaint, a probe by the Additional Superintendent of Police (City) found forged documents from their possession after which an FIR was on Saturday registered against the women at the Delhi Gate police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The SSP said a detailed investigation is underway and further legal action will be taken based on evidence.