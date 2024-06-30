Woman, daughter commit suicide by consuming insecticide in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) A woman and her 22-year-old daughter allegedly committed suicide by consuming insecticide here on Sunday, police said.

Suman Tiwari (42) and her daughter Komal, residents of Arai village, consumed sulphas (insecticide) tablets at their home this morning, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tejveer Singh said.

Their family members rushed them to a hospital in Prayagraj district but the mother-daughter duo succumbed there, he said.

The bodies have been brought back to their village and the police are looking into the matter, he said.

"The reason behind taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained," the officer said.