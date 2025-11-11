Woman, daughter die after jumping before train in TN's Chengalpattu

Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) A woman and her daughter died after allegedly jumping in front of a speeding train in Chengalpattu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on November 10 near a railway gate in the locality, a senior Government Railway Police official said.

Police said the woman, aged 36, was reportedly in distress over the death of her son, who drowned in a pond near their house on November 8. Her daughter, aged 13, was intellectually disabled, they added.

“On Monday, the mother told her neighbours that she was going out and took her daughter along. After reaching the railway track, they allegedly jumped in front of the Tirupati-Puducherry train and died on the spot,” the official said.

The bodies were recovered and sent to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for post-mortem. They were later handed over to the family, police added. PTI VIJ SSK