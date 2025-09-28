Woman, daughter die of snakebite in Odisha's Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) An elderly woman and her daughter died after being bitten by a venomous snake in Odisha's Keonjhar district, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Phulmani Naik and her daughter Jatri Naik, they said.

Phulmani, a native of Kashipur village in the Turumunga police station area, had gone to her daughter's house on Friday. Both were sleeping on the floor of the house when a venomous snake bit them.

Instead of admitting them to a hospital, their family took them to a quack for treatment. When the health condition of Jatri deteriorated, she was shifted to the Thakurmunda hospital, an official said.

"Initially, they were hiding the snakebite. When I repeatedly asked them after noticing the symptoms, the woman's family revealed the truth," said a doctor at the Thakurmunda hospital.

She was referred to the Anandpur hospital, where she died during treatment, he said.

On the other hand, Phulmani returned home in Kashipur after visiting the quack, and she also died shortly afterwards.

Police said they were investigating the incident. PTI BBM BBM SOM