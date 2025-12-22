Woman, daughter drown while crossing river in UP's Gonda; one critical

Gonda (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter drowned while crossing the Tedhi river in the Nawabganj police station area of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, while another daughter is in critical condition, police said.

Station Officer (SO) Abhay Singh said Sunita Devi (40), a resident of Tulsipur Majha village, was on her way deliver food to her brother-in-law who was irrigating a nearby field, and was crossing the river with her two daughters, Anshu (8) and Shubhi (10).

Sunita slipped while crossing the river and lost her balance, falling into the deep waters with her two children.

Local villagers heard the commotion and pulled all three out of the water and took them to the community health centre, where doctors declared Sunita and Anshu dead, while Shubhi is undergoing treatment. Her condition is said to be critical, police said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Tarabganj, Vishwamitra Singh visited the hospital and met with the bereaved family. He said proper medical care will be ensured for the girl, adding that the police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, and are investigating the matter. PTI COR NAV ARB ARB