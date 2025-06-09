Woman, daughter drown while washing clothes in Shimla's Giri Khad bridge

Shimla, Jun 9 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman and her daughter slipped into a tank while washing clothes in the Giri Khad bridge in Kotkhai area here and drowned, police said on Monday.

The victims were identified as Kanta Sharma and her daughter Mamta Sharma, 30, both natives of the Darbar village.

While Mamta's body was immediately retrieved on Sunday, her mother's was collected later by the locals who had to go down the tank, police said.

Two buckets, blankets, clothes, a pair of shoes, a pair of slippers, and a packet of detergent were found lying outside the water on the bridge.

Sunil, Kant's husband, said he was at work in his apple orchard and his elder son, Luv Sharma, was also away when the incident happened.

He called his wife who did not answer, and then called his other son, Kush, who told him that his mother and sister had gone to the Giri Khad to wash clothes.

Sunil then sent Kush to check on them. He bore him the news that the two had drowned.