Woman, daughter drowns as boat capsizes in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A woman and her daughter drowned after their boat capsized in the Tedhi River here on Wednesday, police said.

The victims were identified as Urmila Devi (42) and her daughter Nandini (14), residents of Godiyan Purwa in the Nagar Kotwali area.

According to police, the mother and daughter were returning home when the boat lost balance and overturned midstream. Villagers found the boat overturned near the riverbank and informed the police.

A search operation was launched with the help of local divers, and both bodies were recovered late in the evening, police said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Manoj Rawat said preliminary investigation suggests that the mother and daughter drowned after the boat overturned. "Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report arrives," he added.