Woman, daughter electrocuted after high tension wire falls on them in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A woman and her four-year-old daughter got electrocuted after a high tension live wire broke and fell on them here on Friday, officials said.

Aarti Devi (30) and her daughter Tanu had come to Sakras village to attend a function at their relative's place. At around 1 pm, they went to the roof of the house when a high tension live wire broke and fell on Tanu's leg, Bareilly's Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Santosh Bahadur Singh said.

Aarti ran to save her daughter but she also came in contact with the electric wire and both died on the spot, the officer said.

After the incident, the villagers staged a protest against the electricity department over their negligence. The Baheri police, who reached the spot, also had to face opposition.

Baheri Sub-divisional officer Premchand Yadav said Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased.

The villagers demanded action against the accused and asked to remove the high tension line passing above the house.

The services of the contractual lineman Omprakash were terminated following the incident, executive engineer Chaman Prakash said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the officials said.