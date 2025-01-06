Woman, daughter escape attack by rhino during safari in Kaziranga

Kaziranga (Assam), Jan 6 (PTI) A woman and her daughter had a close shave from being attacked by a rhino during a vehicle safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park (KNP), an official said on Monday.

The girl fell from the open vehicle while they were taking a safari inside the Bagori range of the KNP and her mother jumped out to pick her up on Sunday.

A rhino waiting nearby was seen moving towards them in a video that has gone viral on social media. The driver, however, stopped the vehicle and the two climbed into it again.

The two were not injured but were taken for medical aid as they were in a state of shock for a while.

The official pointed out that tourists should be careful while taking a safari inside the KNP.

He urged all tourists to follow the rules strictly.

The KNP is a UNESCO World Heritage site which is home to the greater one-horn rhinoceros. PTI DG DG NN