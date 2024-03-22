Woman, daughter fight with robbers inside Hyderabad house, thwart bid

Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) A woman trained in martial arts and her minor daughter thwarted a robbery bid by two armed men posing as courier delivery persons at their house in Begumpet, police here said on Friday.

The two accused persons, who hail from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, hatched a plan to rob the house and made a recce prior to their attempt and selected the house, police said.

As per their plan, they went to the house at about 1 PM yesterday posing as courier delivery agents. Though the house owner, Amita Mahnot, was home, a servant went to receive the courier. The two accused persons, who covered their faces (one with a helmet and another by a face mask) forcefully entered the house to rob, a police release said.

One of the accused went into the kitchen and threatened a maid servant by keeping a knife on her throat.

Meanwhile, Amita's teenaged daughter tried to stop the other accused, which resulted in a brawl between them. Meanwhile, the 46-year-old Amita joined her daughter and resisted the robbery attempt.

During the brawl, the accused took out a country-made pistol from his bag and tried to point it at both the mother and her daughter. However, Amita, who is trained in martial arts, kicked him and snatched the weapon from his hands. She rained blows on the accused, who fled after getting kicks and blows. But, his partner-in-crime, who was inside the kitchen, was not aware of the scene outside.

The residents of the area heard the shouts from the house and rushed there and caught hold of the second alleged robber.

He was handed over to the police, who said that the first robber who fled has also been nabbed.

Police appreciated the mother-daughter duo and said that they displayed exemplary courage.

"It is pertinent to state that the bravery shown by both mother Amita and her daughter is exemplary...," the release by DCP (North Zone) Rohini Priyadarshini said. The DCP appreciated the mother and daughter for their bravery. PTI SJR SJR SDP