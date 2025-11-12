Woman, daughter found dead in Kerala's Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 12 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman and her bedridden daughter were found dead in their house in Edappal in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Anithakumari (59) and her daughter Anjana (33), who has been bedridden due to some serious illness.

The mother was found hanging from the branch of a tree, while the daughter's body was found in a water-filled drum.

The shocking incident came to light this morning and the police launched an investigation.

"As per the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the mother had killed the daughter before ending her own life. It is said that she has been under depression due to the health condition of her daughter," a police officer said.

The cause of death could be ascertained only after a detailed scientific examination and post-mortem, police added. PTI LGK ROH