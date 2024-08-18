Woman, daughter found dead in under-construction building in Bihar's Saharsa

Saharsa, Aug 18 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman and her daughter were found dead at an under-construction school building in Bihar's Saharsa district on Sunday, police said.

The bodies were found in the under-construction building near Ramjanki Chowk around 9.30 am, they said.

Superintendent of Police Himanshu said prima facie it appeared that the victims might have been killed with a sharp object.

"Senior officers along with forensic experts immediately reached the spot. All scientific evidence has been collected and the bodies sent for post-mortem examinations," he said.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case, he added.

Asked if the woman and her 11-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted, the SP said, "A medical board has been set up to probe this aspect of the case. However, the preliminary investigation does not indicate sexual assault." "Things would become clear only after the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation," he said. PTI COR PKD SOM