Woman, daughter held for killing relative who came to stay with them

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) The police on Tuesday arrested a woman and her daughter on the charge of killing a female relative who had come from Assam to stay with the two, officials said.

The duo was caught red-handed by locals while trying to dump a suitcase containing body parts of the woman into the Hooghly river at a ghat in the northern part of Kolkata's Ahiritola area.

The women, residents of Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, were arrested by North Port Police Station for allegedly killing Sumita Ghosh (55), one of their relatives.

Falguni and her mother Arati Ghosh arrived at the Ahiritola Ghat in a taxi in the morning and were caught by locals when they were dumping a blue suitcase into the water.

"The women claimed that the bag contained the carcass of their dog but we found a human body in it. We immediately informed the police," one of the locals said.

"We are questioning them. We are also talking to the locals who spotted them while they attempted to throw the trolley bag into the river," a police officer said.

A local train ticket was found with the two women, he said.

Police, meanwhile, faced protests when they went to the area after being informed about the incident, with locals demanding increased security.

Later talking to the media, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said that the victim was a resident of Jorhat in Assam and was separated from her husband.

"She came to stay with these two women on February 11. They probably killed her by hitting her on the head using some heavy object. The post-mortem report will give a clear idea. They had claimed to have killed her yesterday, it could be sometime before that. There were signs of decomposition on it," Verma said.

The IPS officer said that though the motive was still not very clear, the duo might have killed the woman because of her property and jewellery.

Verma said that a suo motu case was lodged and the matter would be investigated by Kolkata Police and later it would be transferred to Barasat District Police.

"We are yet to get the entire footage of the CCTV and carry out a reconstruction of the matter," he said.