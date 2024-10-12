Woman, daughter-in-law gangraped in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct. 12 (PTI) Two women of a family were gangraped by four unidentified persons during early on Saturday in Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, police said.

According to a senior police official, a woman and her daughter-in-law, along with their other family members were staying at an under construction paper mill in Chilamathur mandal in the district.

The motorcycle-borne miscreants raped the women after beating up their husbands-father and son who confronted them.

“We have formed special teams to nab the criminals,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the district police to nab the perpetrators as early as possible and arrest them. PTI GDK ROH