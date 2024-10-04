Woman, daughter killed as car hits motorcycle in Latur

Latur, Oct 4 (PTI) A woman and her 3-year-old daughter were killed after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Latur city, a police official said on Friday.

Four persons have been arrested for the incident, which took place on September 29 between Budhoda and Peth village in Ausa, he said.

"Sadique Shaikh, his wife Iqra and daughter Nadia were on a motorcycle. A speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler, killing Iqra and Nadia. We have arrested four occupants of the car. Further probe is underway," the Ausa police station official said.