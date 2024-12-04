Woman, daughter killed in house fire in UP's Basti; property dispute suspected

Basti (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A 55-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter were killed after a fire broke out in their house at Setha village in the Kaptanganj area here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident is suspected to be linked to a property dispute, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Godawari (55) and her unmarried daughter Saumya (26), inherited the property from Godawari's late husband Awadhesh, and there were conflicts over the inheritance with the sons from Awadhesh's first wife, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Gopal Krishna Chaudhary, who visited the site along with Additional SP OP Singh, said, "A complaint was filed by Godawari's elder daughter Sarita at the Kaptanganj police station naming five accused persons. Teams have been deployed to arrest them. Further investigation is underway." The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said. PTI COR KIS ARI