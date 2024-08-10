Woman, daughter killed in road accident in UP's Siddharthnagar

Siddharthnagar (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed when a speeding bus hit their motorcycle near Khira Mandi in Dumariyaganj in Siddharthnagar district, police said on Friday.

Prateek Giri from Tarhar village under the Trilokpur Police Station was riding his motorcycle with his sister Kiran Giri, 31, and his three-year-old niece, Siddhi, when the accident took place, said DSP Shohratgarh Sarvesh Singh.

"While they were en route to their village, a speeding unidentified bus struck their bike near Khira Mandi in Dumariyaganj. The bus driver fled the scene, leaving the woman and child dead. The bike rider, Prateek, survived the accident," he added.

The police arrived at the scene, conducted a preliminary investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, Singh said.

A police team has been deployed to locate and apprehend the driver of the vehicle, he added.

District Magistrate Raja Ganpati R said the officials have been instructed to ensure that all necessary support is provided to the victim's family. PTI COR KIS AS AS