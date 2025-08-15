Woman, daughter killed in their house by masked attacker in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) A masked attacker allegedly killed a 75-year-old woman and her daughter in their house in Budaun district and injured another, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 2 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, when Shanti Devi and her widowed daughter Jayanti (42) were sleeping in their newly built house in Birampur Bhadeli village under the Dataganj police station area, said SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh.

The attacker, who remains unidentified, allegedly slit their throats with a knife and injured Devi's sister's son, Vipin, who had been living with them. He was sleeping outside the house at the time of the incident.

According to initial inquiries, police said Jayanti recently sold a land, which she had obtained from her in-laws, for Rs 50 lakhs.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, and further investigation is underway, the SSP said.