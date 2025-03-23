Woman, daughter murdered in Andhra''s Rajahmundry

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), March 23 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman and her 17-year-old daughter were stabbed to death in Bommuru near here on Sunday, police said.

The victims were found in a pool of blood at their residence in D-Block of Hukumpet in Rajahmundry Rural, Rajahmundry East Sub-Divisional Police Officer B Vidhya told PTI.

"The mother has been identified as Mohammed Salma," Vidhya said, adding that police are searching for P Siva Kumar in connection with the crime.

Kumar (20) had been staying with the mother and daughter and was believed to be in a relationship with the minor girl, police said.

Kumar, Salma, and the minor girl had been together for the past four days, while Salma’s brother was also with them until 1 am on Sunday, police added.

However, when Salma’s brother returned from work at a meat shop, he found them dead and immediately called the police. A kitchen knife was used in the murders. PTI STH SSK ADB