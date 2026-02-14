Woman, daughter murdered in Jharkhand's Dumka, one arrested

Ranchi, Feb 14 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly killing a mother-daughter duo after the woman resisted his “rape” attempt, in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the woman (35) was standing near Veer Kunwar Singh Chowk along with her five-year-old daughter, they said.

The accused allegedly took the woman and her daughter near a vacant police officer’s house and attempted to rape her, SDPO Vijay Kumar Mahto said.

The woman was “beaten to death” after she resisted the rape bid, and the minor was “strangled”, he said.

“The accused was arrested on Friday. The duo was killed on Tuesday night and their bodies were recovered near the officer’s house on Wednesday,” Mahto said.

Police have also recovered Rs 5,000 from the accused, a resident of Gando village, which he had taken from the woman’s purse after allegedly killing her.

An FIR has been registered in this regard at Sadar Police Station, and the accused sent to judicial custody, the SDPO said.