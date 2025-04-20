Woman, daughter murdered in MP's Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram, Apr 20 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram on Sunday, police said.

"The incident occurred in Pilikhanti area on Itarsi Road. Puja More (45) and her daughter Pallavi (20) were found murdered, possibly with a sharp-edged weapon, near their house. Further probe is underway," Superintendent of Police Gurucharan Singh said.

Residents of the area protested against the incident and sought immediate arrest of those involved.