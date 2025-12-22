Woman, daughter run over by tipper lorry in Palakkad

Palakkad (Kerala), Dec 22 (PTI) A woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed after being run over by a tipper lorry on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Saranya and her daughter Adhisree, residents of Thiruvilwamala.

Saranya's relative Mohandas was giving her, along with her daughter, a ride in his scooter to her husband's home when a tipper lorry hit the two-wheeler at Lakkidi near Ottapalam around 8 am, police added.

Police officials said that due to the impact, Saranya and her daughter fell from the scooter and were run over by the tipper lorry. Though they were killed on the spot, their deaths were confirmed at the hospital. Mohandas, who fell off the road, escaped with injuries, police stated.

Ottapalam police will register a case against the tipper lorry driver and initiate an investigation. The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police said. PTI TBA TBA ADB