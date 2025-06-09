Woman, daughter shot dead in Patna

Patna, Jun 9 (PTI) A woman and her daughter died after unidentified assailants allegedly fired at them in Patna’s Alamganj locality on Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mahalaxmi, a retired nurse of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, and her daughter Santhali.

The woman’s husband Dhananjay, who also suffered injuries in the shooting, is undergoing treatment in hospital, they said.

The mother and daughter succumbed to bullet injuries in hospital, a police officer said.

The incident took place around 9.15 am near Arfabad canal, under the jurisdiction of Alamganj police station.

“Police reached the spot and took them to the nearest government hospital. Dhananjay is undergoing treatment and his condition is reported to be stable,” Atulesh Jha, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Patna City), told PTI.

The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, Jha said.

On Sunday, three persons, including a sub-inspector and his son, suffered injuries after they were allegedly shot at by miscreants over a land dispute in Dhanarua locality of Patna.

The injured SI, identified as Manoj Singh and posted in Saharsa district, is undergoing treatment in hospital, police said. PTI PKD RBT