Woman dead, 10 injured as container truck ploughs into group of pilgrims on Mumbai-Pune highway

Pune, Nov 11 (PTI) A woman 'warkari' or devotee of Lord Vitthal was killed and 10 other pilgrims were injured after a container truck ploughed into their group near Kamshet on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place around 6.30 am, an official said.

The group of warkaris had set out on foot from Uran in Raigad district to the temple town of Alandi in Pune district, a distance of more than 130 kms. Some of the pilgrims were travelling in an autorickshaw alongside as part of the group, he said.

"When their 'dindi' (group of pilgrims) was proceeding to Alandi, a speeding container coming from the Pune side hit the warkaris and the autorickshaw. Apparently, the driver of the container lost control due to a slope in the 'ghat' (mountain pass) section," the official of Kamshet police station said.

The driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

The deceased woman was identified as Priyanka Tandel (55), the official said, adding that the 10 injured pilgrims were rushed to a hospital.

After the accident, some people, including the other pilgrims, blocked the road to seek the arrest of the driver.

"We have impounded the truck and further probe is on," the police official said. PTI SPK NP