Woman dead, 14 injured as bus rams into truck in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota, May 30 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman died and 14 others got injured after a Rajasthan roadways bus rammed into a truck on Suket road here, police said on Friday.

The accident happened late Thursday night when a Rajasthan roadways bus from Jhalawar depot, carrying around 20 passengers, crashed into a parked truck on Suket road, Jhalawar city DSP Harshraj Singh said.

The bus driver, who also sustained injury, was in a drunken condition, he said, adding that Santosh Bai, resident of Suket village, died on the spot and 14 passengers suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to SRG hospital in Jhalawar, from where two, including Santosh’s husband, were referred to Kota, he said.

Where some have been discharged, the others are undergoing treatment at the hospital, the DSP added.

According to the officer, the driver was under the influence of alcohol; he lost balance over the steering wheel while driving and the bus rammed into a parked truck.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem on Friday morning. A case has been lodged against the bus driver, who is undergoing treatment and the bus seized, the DSP said.

All the passengers were heading to Khatu Shyamji temple in Sikar district for darshan.