Woman dead, 3 daughters among 4 injured as CISF constable's car hits rickshaw

Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) A woman died and four others, including her three daughters, suffered injuries after a car driven by a CISF constable dashed into their autorickshaw in Goregaon in the early hours of Thursday, a police official said.

CISF constable Dhoondaram Premaram Yadav was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, the Vanrai police station official said.

"Hazra Ismail Shaikh (48) died after Yadav's Scorpio SUV hit an autorickshaw. Shaikh's daughters Shaheen Ismail Sheikh (20), Tariya Ismail Sheikh (15), Shireen Ismail Sheikh (17) and autorickshaw driver Sonu Yadav sustained injuries. The autorickshaw was on its way to Malad while Yadav's vehicle was southbound," he said.

"He lost control of the SUV, which hit the road divider and then smashed into the three-wheeler. Shaikh died on the spot while the other four have been hospitalised. Yadav was charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as other offences. He has been remanded in police custody for two days," the official said. PTI ZA BNM