Woman dead, 4 critical post-delivery at Bengal hospital; govt orders probe

Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) A woman died and four others were critical after the delivery of babies at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district allegedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to order an investigation, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, decided that she herself will go through the probe report, a well-placed source said.

The state secretariat asked the health department to submit its findings as quickly as possible.

The family members of the deceased woman alleged at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) that her demise was due to the administration of expired Ringer's Lactate on the intravenous (IV) fluid.

Lactated Ringer's injection is used to replace water and electrolyte loss in patients with low blood volume or low blood pressure.

Following her death and deterioration of the conditions of four others, the health department stopped the use of 10 medicines including the IV fluid manufactured by one company at all state-run hospitals until the report of the tests on the samples is available, the source said.

The family members of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the hospital authorities were responsible for her death, the officials said.

After the death of the woman and the deterioration of the health condition of four others, the state government has formed a 13-member panel to investigate the matter, a senior official said.

"A woman died at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital and a few others are also critical. The family members have alleged that the Ringer's Lactate administered on the intravenous (IV) fluid had expired. We have received complaints from the husband of the deceased and the family members of four other patients. An investigation has been initiated," the state health department official told PTI.

The samples of the RL have been collected and a report from the drug control is awaited, another official said.

"Once we get the report, the matter will be clear," he said.

The baby delivered by the deceased woman is still admitted to the MMCH, the official said.

The members of the committee of the health department reached the hospital on Saturday and held meetings with the authorities concerned, another official said.

The incident triggered a protest by workers of the Left parties and the Congress outside the health facility on Saturday.

The protesters attempted to enter the hospital to meet the 13-member probe team but were stopped by the police.

They held posters aloft and raised slogans against the state government, alleging that the woman died due to the negligence of the hospital authorities.

They also held the CM responsible for the woman's death. PTI SCH RG NN