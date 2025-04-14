Woman dead, 5 of family hurt in road accident in UP’s Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman died and five members of her family were injured after their car overturned near Gularia Bhoop Singh village here on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 6 am on the Ghunghchai-Banda state highway, when the victims were returning home after visiting Uttarakhand’s Purnagiri temple, they said.

Ghunghchai SHO Rakesh Kumar said the car veered off the road, hit a culvert and overturned, killing Usha Devi, a resident of Puraina village in Shahjahanpur district.

Her son Amit (28), daughter-in-law Neetu (25), granddaughter Anika (5), relative Suman and another unidentified person suffered serious injuries in the accident, the police said.

Locals assisted police in rescuing the injured, who were taken to the Community Health Centre in Banda for treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR ABN NB