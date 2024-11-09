Woman dead, another injured in LPG cylinder blast in Sultanpuri

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman died and another was injured in an LPG cylinder explosion that resulted in a portion of a house collapsing in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, officials said on Saturday.

A call regarding a fire at a house in Krishan Vihar was received at 3.39 pm, after which two fire tenders were dispatched, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

On reaching the spot, it was found that it was an LPG cylinder blast, which had caused a portion of the two-storey house to collapse.

The rescue operation went on for around three hours, the official said.

Two women, identified as Rajini (24) and Renu (20), were trapped under the debris. They were taken out and rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. A police officer said Rajini was declared dead while Renu was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Renu has received 18 per cent burns on her body.

A probe is underway, the official said. PTI ALK RT RT