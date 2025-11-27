Woman dead, boy injured in two separate leopard attacks in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Two separate leopard attacks in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district left a 55-year-old woman dead and a boy seriously injured, officials said on Thursday.

Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav told PTI that Shanti Devi was attacked near sugarcane fields in Umri Dahlo village under Fakharpur police station around 7 pm on Wednesday.

Villagers raised an alarm, causing the leopard to flee, but Devi was severely injured and later died at the medical college hospital.

Post-mortem has been conducted, and compensation formalities are underway.

DFO Yadav noted that the area, with dense sugarcane cultivation, creates a forest-like environment, attracting leopards.

Elderly people, women, and children are at higher risk, he said, urging villagers to go out in groups and use public toilets instead of fields at night. Teams have been deployed to track and remove the leopard.

In another incident in Katarniaghat wildlife division, Irshad (8) was attacked while returning from prayers in Bardia village under Sujauli area on Wednesday.

Irshad suffered deep wounds to his neck and throat and was initially treated at the Sujauli PHC before being referred to CHC Mihipurwa, where he is under treatment.

Ranger Ashish Gaur of Katarniaghat Range said forest teams have been deployed in Bardia and the surrounding areas. Villagers, especially parents, have been advised to keep children under supervision and avoid going out alone.