Woman dead, daughter hurt in Mumbai building fire

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman died and her daughter was injured after a fire broke out in their flat in a 13-storey building in Vile Parle area of Mumbai on Monday, officials said.

The blaze erupted on the 13th floor of Suvidha Pearl Building at 9.51 AM. At least five fire engines and other vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade put out the flames after three hours.

A Vile Parle police station officer said the blaze erupted in a flat owned by the family of the builder who had constructed the highrise.

He said Bhavna Satra, the sister-in-law of the builder, and her daughter Aneree had gone to check the cause of the fire when smoke started emanating from the flat.

Satra, an asthma patient, died of suffocation, he added.

Police have registered a report of accidental death, the officer said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI KK ZA GK NSK